2019 Outlook: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
2019 fantasy player outlook for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, PHI
The Eagles selected rookie receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the second round of the NFL Draft from Stanford, and he's expected to be the No. 4 receiver for Philadelphia this year. The Eagles have an established trio of receivers ahead of Arcega-Whiteside on the depth chart with Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor, which should limit the Fantasy value for Arcega-Whiteside as a rookie. Along with that, the Eagles also have Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and running backs who catch the ball out of the backfield to compete with Arcega-Whiteside for targets. He's only worth a late-round flier in deep seasonal leagues, and he's a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
