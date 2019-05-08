2019 Outlook: J.J. Nelson
2019 fantasy player outlook for J.J. Nelson, WR, OAK
J.J. Nelson should be among the top four receivers for the Raiders this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. Nelson will play behind Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams for sure, but he's also likely behind Ryan Grant as well. Nelson spent the first four years of his career with the Cardinals, but he had his worst season to date in 2018, including failing to score a touchdown for the first time. He's a deep threat who will likely have some positive moments in Oakland, but he's too inconsistent to trust in most Fantasy leagues. Ignore him in all formats on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...