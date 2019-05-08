2019 Outlook: J.J. Nelson

2019 fantasy player outlook for J.J. Nelson, WR, OAK

J.J. Nelson should be among the top four receivers for the Raiders this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. Nelson will play behind Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams for sure, but he's also likely behind Ryan Grant as well. Nelson spent the first four years of his career with the Cardinals, but he had his worst season to date in 2018, including failing to score a touchdown for the first time. He's a deep threat who will likely have some positive moments in Oakland, but he's too inconsistent to trust in most Fantasy leagues. Ignore him in all formats on Draft Day.

