2019 Outlook: Jace Sternberger

It's hard to not get excited about 6-foot-4, 251-pound Jace Sternberger. The tight end from Texas A&M dominated defenses in 2018, playing like a man among boys en route to 832 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 48 receptions. Would you believe over 40 percent of his catches went for at least 20 yards? It's true! The Packers must have been delighted to draft someone with this much upside, but he's got work to do to become a complete tight end. He's not a refined blocker at all and his route-running isn't crisp. But anyone who catches passes from Aaron Rodgers and can match up favorably against slow linebackers is worth a look. A good preseason will put Sternberger on the seasonal Fantasy map, but until then he won't go in those. Instead, expect Sternberger to find a home with a late-round pick in dynasty start-ups and long-term keeper leagues, as well as with a top-20 pick in rookie-only drafts.