2019 Outlook: Jack Doyle

Injuries curtailed Jack Doyle's 2018 campaign, but he's expected to contribute once the season opens. A hip injury cost him five games and a lacerated kidney sidelined him for four more. Even if he stays upright for 16 games, the Colts used Doyle as more of an "old school" tight end compared to Eric Ebron's "new school" way. Typically a safer option in full PPR than non-PPR, Doyle is surrounded by more big-bodied and speedy targets than he's had before, suggesting he could turn into a touchdown-or-bust Fantasy player regardless of scoring format. Don't be surprised if he gets drafted on name recognition alone, but you don't have to be the one to do it.

