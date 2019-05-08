2019 Outlook: Jacob Hollister

Jacob Hollister will compete for a role as a reserve with the Seahawks this season after he was traded from New England to Seattle in April. With the Seahawks, Hollister will open training camp behind Will Dissly, Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson, but Dissly is coming off a severe knee injury last year. Hollister will have a lot to prove before Fantasy players can trust him, but he's worth keeping an eye on to see what his role will be in Seattle's offense. At best, he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues

