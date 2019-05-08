2019 Outlook: Jaguars
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jaguars, DST, JAC
It's hard to believe the Jaguars DST disappointed people last year considering it held offenses to 19.8 points per game and 311.4 total yards per game (both top-five in the league). But the Jags disappointed with their core defensive stats, underwhelming with 37 sacks, 11 interceptions and just six fumble recoveries. The team's unit really isn't changing much and there's clearly room to improve, plus the addition of Nick Foles should keep the defense off the field a little more. There are challenges ahead: Jacksonville hosts the Chargers, Chiefs and Saints and will hit the road to play the Falcons, Panthers along with tilts against their division rivals. The dangerous schedule on top of gun-shy Fantasy drafters could push the Jaguars into the final three rounds on Draft Day. That's a great time to take another chance on them.
