2019 Outlook: Jake Butt

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jake Butt, TE, DEN

Jake Butt is working his way back from last year's torn ACL, and he's hopeful to be the No. 2 tight end in Denver this season behind rookie Noah Fant. His main competition will come from Jeff Heuerman and Troy Fumagalli to play behind Fant, but even if Butt is No. 2 on the depth chart, he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Ignore Butt in all leagues on Draft Day.

