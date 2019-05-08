2019 Outlook: Jake Elliott

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jake Elliott, K, PHI

Jake Elliott should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy kicker this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Elliott made 26-of-31 field goals last season, including two from 50-plus yards, as well as 33-of-35 PATs. The Eagles offense should once again play well in 2019, and Elliott should get plenty of scoring chances.

