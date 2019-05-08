2019 Outlook: Jakeem Grant

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA

Jakeem Grant is hoping to return this season at 100 percent after being placed on injured reserve in Week 12 last year with an Achilles injury. He will likely be the No. 4 receiver in Miami if healthy with Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson ahead of him on the depth chart. In 2018, Grant had only one game with more than eight PPR points, and he's not a reliable Fantasy option, especially coming off a significant injury. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

