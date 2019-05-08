2019 Outlook: Jaleel Scott
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jaleel Scott, WR, BAL
Jaleel Scott will have a chance to earn playing time for the Ravens in training camp this summer. He's the kind of wideout they need to help make Lamar Jackson look good: 6-foot-5, fast and with a huge catch radius. The team stashed him on IR last year with a hamstring injury, but if he comes out looking sharp this summer, he'll carry a little Fantasy potential. There's no need to draft him in seasonal formats at this point, but he's the perfect final-round sleeper in deep dynasty and keeper leagues.
