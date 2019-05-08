2019 Outlook: Jalen Hurd
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jalen Hurd, WR, SF
The 49ers selected Jalen Hurd in the third round of the NFL Draft from Baylor, and he's expected to compete for a reserve role this season. It could be as a receiver or potentially tight end, though he also played running back at Tennessee before transferring to Baylor. He will likely be listed as a wide receiver in most Fantasy leagues, but his path to targets could be limited as a rookie. At receiver, he will play behind Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin and fellow rookie Deebo Samuel, but he will also compete with Jordan Matthews, Richie James, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor. And at tight end, he's definitely behind George Kittle. We don't recommend drafting Hurd in most seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
