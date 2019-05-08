2019 Outlook: Jalen Richard
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
Jalen Richard should have the chance to remain the pass-catching running back for the Raiders this season, but the addition of rookie Josh Jacobs and return of Doug Martin could impact Richard in a negative way. Jacobs has the ability to play on passing downs, and Richard could lose touches, as well as Martin also playing a role. Richard proved to be a reliable Fantasy option in 2018 in a shared role with Marshawn Lynch and Martin. Despite scoring just one touchdown all season, Richard still managed nine games with double digits in PPR points. His 68 receptions were seventh among running backs in the NFL last year, and he had seven games with at least five receptions. Now, along with Jacobs, the Raiders upgraded their receiving corps with the addition of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, which could also take away some receptions. We're still hopeful for Richard being a factor on passing downs, but his Fantasy production should be reduced this season. He's only worth a late-round flier in all leagues this season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...