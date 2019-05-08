2019 Outlook: Jalen Richard

Jalen Richard should have the chance to remain the pass-catching running back for the Raiders this season, but the addition of rookie Josh Jacobs and return of Doug Martin could impact Richard in a negative way. Jacobs has the ability to play on passing downs, and Richard could lose touches, as well as Martin also playing a role. Richard proved to be a reliable Fantasy option in 2018 in a shared role with Marshawn Lynch and Martin. Despite scoring just one touchdown all season, Richard still managed nine games with double digits in PPR points. His 68 receptions were seventh among running backs in the NFL last year, and he had seven games with at least five receptions. Now, along with Jacobs, the Raiders upgraded their receiving corps with the addition of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, which could also take away some receptions. We're still hopeful for Richard being a factor on passing downs, but his Fantasy production should be reduced this season. He's only worth a late-round flier in all leagues this season.