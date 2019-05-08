2019 Outlook: Jamaal Williams
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
Jamaal Williams has some mild Fantasy intrigue because he's a Packers running back with some past success. Unfortunately for him, so long as he shares backfield duties with Aaron Jones, he'll be a quality bench player instead of a potential starter. In a dozen games with Jones last year, Williams averaged 5.6 carries and 1.3 receptions per game. In four games without Jones, Williams was the featured guy with 13.5 carries and 3.0 catches per game - but only one with 10-plus Fantasy points. Williams needs a large workload without sharing a lot of touches and a little more efficiency to become a weekly lineup staple. You'll particularly target Williams in Round 9 or 10 if you choose Jones earlier on Draft Day, but that's about the time he'll get taken in every draft.
