2019 Outlook: James Develin

2019 fantasy player outlook for James Develin, FB, NE

Aside from the occasional fullback dive into the end zone, James Develin rarely registers for Fantasy purposes. He scored four touchdowns in 2018, including three over a two-game stretch against Minnesota in Week 13 and at Miami in Week 14, but he now has 18 total touches or fewer in each of his six NFL seasons. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

