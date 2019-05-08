2019 Outlook: James O'Shaughnessy

2019 fantasy player outlook for James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAC

James O'Shaughnessy is expected to battle for playing time in Jaguars training camp this summer. The Jaguars' new offense, commanded by John DeFilippo, is known for utilizing tight ends. O'Shaughnessy probably won't get drafted in many Fantasy leagues, but if he starts the season off as a regular target for Nick Foles then he'll find his way onto rosters soon enough. Considering his one career touchdown, that's a big if.

