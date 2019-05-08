2019 Outlook: James Washington
2019 fantasy player outlook for James Washington, WR, PIT
The Case For: Antonio Brown has left the building and left 168 targets in his wake. Washington won't come close to that number, but he's the most talented receiver on the roster outside of JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers threw the ball 689 times in 2018, so it's not hard at all to find 120 targets for Washington, who profiles as a big-play receiver who should have success in the red zone. ... The Case Against: Only Justin Hunter had a worse catch rate in this offense in 2018. The Steelers still have James Conner and Vance McDonald. They also added Donte Moncrief and Diontae Johnson in the offseason, who Washington will have to beat out for the No. 2 role.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...