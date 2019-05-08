2019 Outlook: James Washington

2019 fantasy player outlook for James Washington, WR, PIT

The Case For: Antonio Brown has left the building and left 168 targets in his wake. Washington won't come close to that number, but he's the most talented receiver on the roster outside of JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers threw the ball 689 times in 2018, so it's not hard at all to find 120 targets for Washington, who profiles as a big-play receiver who should have success in the red zone. ... The Case Against: Only Justin Hunter had a worse catch rate in this offense in 2018. The Steelers still have James Conner and Vance McDonald. They also added Donte Moncrief and Diontae Johnson in the offseason, who Washington will have to beat out for the No. 2 role.

