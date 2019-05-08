2019 Outlook: Jamison Crowder
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ
Jamison Crowder is the new slot receiver for the Jets this year after signing as a free agent in March. He should be a primary target for Sam Darnold, along with Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Chris Herndon and Le'Veon Bell. Crowder has the chance to be a quality Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He played well to close 2018 in Washington with at least 12 PPR points in two of his final four games, and that was with mediocre quarterback play. Crowder should benefit playing with Darnold, and he's someone to target around Round 9 in all formats, with his value higher in PPR.
