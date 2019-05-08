2019 Outlook: Jamize Olawale

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jamize Olawale, RB, DAL

Jamize Olawale will remain as the starting fullback for the Cowboys this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. In 2018, his first season in Dallas, Olawale had just two catches for 13 yards on four targets and no carries. He's not worth drafting in any leagues this season.

