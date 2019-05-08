2019 Outlook: Jared Cook

The Case For: The tight end position in Fantasy Football is terrible, and Cook was one of the few good options in 2018. Now he's getting a major quarterback upgrade with his move to the New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees hasn't targeted the tight end much recently, but that's mostly because they haven't had a good one since Jimmy Graham left. Cook should follow up his 2018 with another top-10 season and he may even score more touchdowns. ... The Case Against: Another reason Brees hasn't targeted his tight ends much is because he has Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Those two accounted for 49% of the Saints total targets in 2018. Ben Watson was third on the team with just 46. Cook will have red-zone opportunities, but he won't sniff the 101 targets he saw last year. He's a fine late-round option to settle on, but nothing more.