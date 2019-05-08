2019 Outlook: Jared Goff

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jared Goff, QB, LAR

Jared Goff has improved in each of his three seasons in the NFL, and hopefully this will be his best year yet. But even if he plays just as well as he did in 2018, that would be just fine for Fantasy players. Goff was the No. 6 Fantasy quarterback last season, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 10 games. He should get Cooper Kupp (ACL) back at 100 percent, and hopefully Todd Gurley (knee) won't have any issues by the time we get to Week 1. With Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks, Goff has plenty of weapons, and he's worth drafting as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues with a late-round pick.

