2019 Outlook: Jared Goff
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jared Goff, QB, LAR
Jared Goff has improved in each of his three seasons in the NFL, and hopefully this will be his best year yet. But even if he plays just as well as he did in 2018, that would be just fine for Fantasy players. Goff was the No. 6 Fantasy quarterback last season, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 10 games. He should get Cooper Kupp (ACL) back at 100 percent, and hopefully Todd Gurley (knee) won't have any issues by the time we get to Week 1. With Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks, Goff has plenty of weapons, and he's worth drafting as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues with a late-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...