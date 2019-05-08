2019 Outlook: Jaron Brown
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jaron Brown, WR, SEA
Jaron Brown will compete for a prominent role with the Seahawks this season, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option if Doug Baldwin decides to retire. Tyler Lockett will definitely start for the Seahawks, but behind him are several question marks if Baldwin doesn't play. Rookies D.K. Metcalf and Gary Jennings are expected to play a role, along with David Moore, but don't be surprised if Brown gets plenty of targets from Russell Wilson this year. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Brown could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.
