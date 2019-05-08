2019 Outlook: Jarrett Stidham

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jarrett Stidham, QB, NE

The Patriots selected rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Auburn, and he's expected to be the No. 3 quarterback this season behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer. He will compete with Danny Etling for that role, but Stidham could be considered the eventual replacement for Brady - whenever he decides to retire. We don't recommend drafting Stidham in any seasonal leagues because Hoyer would likely be the first option off the bench should Brady get hurt. But in rookie-only drafts, Stidham is worth a late-round pick given that his long-term potential could be great if he's the heir apparent to Brady.

