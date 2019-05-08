2019 Outlook: Jarvis Landry
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
The Case For: Even in a down year Landry was a decent starting option in PPR. Now he gets Odell Beckham to draw coverage away. This could be the most exciting offense in the league in 2019, and Landry should benefit from the attention drawn by Beckham. ... The Case Against: This offense was pretty exciting in 2018 with Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens, but it didn't help Landry at all. In fact, he got worse. He averaged 11.8 targets per game before Kitchens took over and just 6.9 in the final eight games. That number could shrink further with Beckham on the team. Landry's value in Fantasy has always been based on volume. You don't want a low-volume slot receiver who rarely scores touchdowns in your lineup.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...