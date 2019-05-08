2019 Outlook: Jarvis Landry

The Case For: Even in a down year Landry was a decent starting option in PPR. Now he gets Odell Beckham to draw coverage away. This could be the most exciting offense in the league in 2019, and Landry should benefit from the attention drawn by Beckham. ... The Case Against: This offense was pretty exciting in 2018 with Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens, but it didn't help Landry at all. In fact, he got worse. He averaged 11.8 targets per game before Kitchens took over and just 6.9 in the final eight games. That number could shrink further with Beckham on the team. Landry's value in Fantasy has always been based on volume. You don't want a low-volume slot receiver who rarely scores touchdowns in your lineup.