2019 Outlook: Jason Croom

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jason Croom, TE, BUF

Jason Croom will likely be the No. 3 tight end for the Bills this season behind Tyler Kroft and rookie Dawson Knox. In 2018, Croom had no games with double digits in PPR points, and it will be hard for him to make an impact this season if Kroft and Knox stay healthy. Ignore Croom in all leagues on Draft Day.

