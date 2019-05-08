2019 Outlook: Jason Sanders
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jason Sanders, K, MIA
Jason Sanders will remain the Dolphins kicker this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. In 2018, Sanders made 18-of-20 field goals and 35-of-36 PATs. He only had one kick from 50-plus yards. The Dolphins offense is expected to struggle this season, so Sanders won't likely have increased scoring chances. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.
