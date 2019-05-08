2019 Outlook: Jason Witten

After a one-year hiatus away from the playing field, Jason Witten has returned to the Cowboys for the 2019 season. He spent 2018 in the broadcast booth for Monday Night Football, but Witten should return as the Dallas starting tight end. When we last saw him on the field in 2017, Witten had six games with at least 11 PPR points. He also had nine games with at least eight points, along with five games with three points or fewer. At 36, it will be hard for him to produce at a high level again, especially since Dallas has a crowded receiving corps, including Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb and Ezekiel Elliott. Consider Witten a late-round flier at best in deeper leagues on Draft Day, or he can be a bye-week or injury replacement during the season.