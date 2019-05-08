2019 Outlook: Javon Wims

2019 fantasy player outlook for Javon Wims, WR, CHI

Javon Wims will compete for playing time in the Bears offense this summer. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound second-year player flashed talent last preseason but will likely need injuries to receivers in front of him to become a regular contributor in Chicago's offense. No one should acquire him.

Our Latest Stories