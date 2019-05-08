2019 Outlook: Javorius Allen

2019 fantasy player outlook for Javorius Allen, RB, BAL

Annual Fantasy nuisance Javorius Allen doesn't carry any Fantasy value so long as he's without a team. Once he inevitably signs and worms his way into a role, he'll offer some cheap appeal as a touchdown-or-bust running back. Expect him to begin the season on waivers.

