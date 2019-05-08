2019 Outlook: Jay Ajayi

Jay Ajayi remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a new team this season, likely in a reserve role. Ajayi is coming off last year's torn ACL, which could be the reason no team has taken a chance on him yet, although he should be healthy in time for training camp. He spent 2018 with the Eagles and had two games with at least 11 PPR points in the four games he played before getting hurt. We'll see if he lands with a team that will give him a decent workload, but it's doubtful he'll have the chance to start in Week 1, barring an injury. He's only worth a late-round flier until we know he's destination for 2019.