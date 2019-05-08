2019 Outlook: Jaylen Samuels

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT

Jaylen Samuels appears to have some competition for the backup running back job behind James Conner in new rookie Benny Snell. That's the role Samuels wound up in last season, averaging 109.3 total yards over three games. Both guys are bruising backs, but Samuels has capable hands and is a good blocker. Plus he has more experience. Fantasy bosses who draft Conner with a top-20 pick should invest in whoever the primary backup is in the Steel City. Expect Samuels to open camp in that role. He'd be worth a pick in Round 10 if he sticks as the guy behind the guy.

Our Latest Stories