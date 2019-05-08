2019 Outlook: Jeff Heuerman
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jeff Heuerman, TE, DEN
Jeff Heuerman will compete to be the No. 2 tight end for the Broncos this year, and he has minimal Fantasy value, even in that role. In 2018, Heuerman appeared in 11 games (he missed five games after suffering a bruised lung and broken ribs in Week 12), but he had just one with double digits in PPR points. Heuerman will compete with Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli, who were both on injured reserve in 2018, to be the backup for Noah Fant. Since we expect Fant to be featured quite a bit this season, we don't recommend drafting Heuerman in most formats this year.
