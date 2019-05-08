2019 Outlook: Jeff Wilson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jeff Wilson, RB, SF
Jeff Wilson will compete for a role as a reserve running back with the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. San Francisco has a crowded backfield with the addition of Tevin Coleman and the return to health of Jerick McKinnon (ACL), along with Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert on the roster. Wilson was a reserve running back for the 49ers in 2018, and he had three games with double-digits in carries. He had at least 96 total yards in two of them, but it will be hard for him to get consistent work if everyone is healthy. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but we don't recommend drafting Wilson in most leagues this year.
