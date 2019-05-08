2019 Outlook: Jeremy Hill

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jeremy Hill, RB, NE

Jeremy Hill is a free agent this offseason, and he's trying to come back from last year's torn ACL. We'll see if he's healthy and if a team will give him a shot after the injury, but the 26-year-old will be a reserve running back at best. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

