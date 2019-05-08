2019 Outlook: Jerick McKinnon

The Case For: The 49ers have a very crowded backfield, but McKinnon is still the best pass-catching back on the roster, and the most expensive. The 49ers ran the ball 423 times in 2018 and threw 107 passes to their running backs. There are plenty of touches to go around for McKinnon and Tevin Coleman. Besides, the Coleman signing has driven McKinnon's cost down so much that there's a lot more upside than downside. ... The Case Against: That might be true if McKinnon and Coleman were the only backs on the team, but the presence of Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert means there's virtually no path to a heavy workload for McKinnon. There's just not that much incentive to drafting a part-time running back who will remain part-time even if the starter is injured.