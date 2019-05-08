2019 Outlook: Jermaine Kearse

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jermaine Kearse, WR, NYJ

Jermaine Kearse remains a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve receiver. He spent 2018 with the Jets, and he only had two games with double digits in PPR scoring. Keep an eye on where Kearse ends up, but he should not be drafted in most leagues.

