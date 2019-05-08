2019 Outlook: Jets

The Jets DST should be considered a sleeper this season with Gregg Williams now the defensive coordinator. Along with that, the Jets added standout linebacker C.J. Mosley, which should be an upgrade in the middle of the defense, as well as talented rookies in Quinnen Williams and Jachai Polite. With Jamal Adams and Leonard Williams, the Jets have some star talent, which should help Gregg Williams make this unit into a quality Fantasy option. The Jets DST is worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues this season or can be a unit to target off waivers during the year.

