2019 Outlook: Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return in time for training camp coming off last year's torn ACL, and he has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season. He only appeared in three games in 2018 before getting hurt, but he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of them. And in 2017, Garoppolo made five starts for the 49ers, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in two of those outings. One of the biggest reasons to like Garoppolo as a Fantasy quarterback is coach Kyle Shanahan, who got nine games of at least 20 Fantasy points from his trio of passers, including C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens. Garoppolo still has to prove himself and his health, but there's a lot to like about him this season. Plan on drafting Garoppolo with a late-round pick in all formats.