2019 Outlook: J'mon Moore

2019 fantasy player outlook for J'mon Moore, WR, GB

J'Mon Moore faces plenty of competition for a roster spot in Packers training camp this summer. It took him a while to find playing time as a rookie and paled in comparison to the other two receivers Green Bay drafted in 2018. Moore will need an awesome camp to draw attention in Fantasy drafts. Until then, look elsewhere for late-round sleepers.

