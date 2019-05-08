2019 Outlook: Joe Flacco
2019 fantasy player outlook for Joe Flacco, QB, DEN
The Broncos hope Joe Flacco has one more good season in him after acquiring him in March. Fantasy managers aren't as optimistic. Flacco has fired 22 or fewer touchdowns in seven of his past eight seasons, tossing for over 4,000 yards once in his entire career and finishing as a top-10 Fantasy passer exactly zero times. Can it change in the Mile High City? The Broncos offer Flacco an intriguing receiving corps with youngsters Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and rookie Noah Fant along with veteran Emmanuel Sanders, but the offensive line has plenty of question marks and new playcaller Rich Scangarello has never been an NFL offensive coordinator before. Plus, the Broncos figure to give rookie passer Drew Lock a chance to play once the playoffs seem out of reach. Guess you could say Flacco won't be elite for Fantasy this year, just as he hasn't been throughout his career.
