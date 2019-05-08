2019 Outlook: Joe Mixon
2019 fantasy player outlook for Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
The Case For: For the first time in a long time, the Bengals treated a running back like a true No. 1 in 2018, and Mixon responded with over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He averaged more than 20 touches per game and almost 5 yards per carry. He'll be one of the few workhorse backs left in the second round, with a proven ability in the passing game. ... The Case Against: The Bengals look like the worst team in their division, caught somewhere between tanking and striving for .500. The offensive line is below average and thin. It's a tightrope Mixon was able to successfully walk in 2018, but it's always a big ask for a running back to be great in Fantasy on a losing team with a bad offensive line.
