2019 Outlook: John Brown

John Brown's arrival in Buffalo stands to be his last chance to be more than just an occasional contributor in Fantasy. Known for his speed, Brown is the kind of downfield threat who can turn Josh Allen's cannonballs into touchdowns. Of the 215 receptions in Brown's career, 40 have gone for 20-plus yards and 13 have been good for at least 40 yards. He also got off to a hot start last season with Joe Flacco, connecting for 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR in three of his first four games (one more the rest of the season). The lure of Brown putting up some bombastic Fantasy numbers will get him involved in the late-round conversation - while there's not a lot of consistency to his production, he will offer boom-or-bust potential that could make him start-worthy during the bye weeks.