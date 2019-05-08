2019 Outlook: John Kelly

2019 fantasy player outlook for John Kelly, RB, LAR

John Kelly will compete for a role as a reserve running back for the Rams this season behind Todd Gurley, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that spot. Even though Gurley (knee) and Brown (collarbone) struggled with injuries last season, the Rams didn't rely on Kelly in a prominent role. Maybe that changes in his sophomore campaign, but we need to see Kelly prove himself first. Kelly is not worth drafting in most leagues.

