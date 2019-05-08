2019 Outlook: John Ross
2019 fantasy player outlook for John Ross, WR, CIN
Will John Ross ever meet his Fantasy potential? He got a little closer last year with seven red-zone touchdowns, but a 36.2 percent catch rate and 10-yard receiving average left tons to be desired. Touted as a speed merchant, Ross doesn't have a catch for longer than 39 yards on his resume and figures to be a part-time contributor - and that's when he's healthy. He's missed at least three games in each of his first two seasons. You can do better than Ross with a late-round pick.
