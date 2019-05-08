2019 Outlook: John Ursua

2019 fantasy player outlook for John Ursua, WR, SEA

Seattle selected rookie receiver John Ursua in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Hawaii, and he will compete for a reserve role this season. At best, Ursua could emerge as a potential slot receiver for the Seahawks, but he will have to prove he's better than guys like David Moore, Jaron Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Gary Jennings for targets. Keep an eye on Ursua's role in training camp, but he's not worth drafting in most formats this season.

