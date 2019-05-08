2019 Outlook: Jonnu Smith

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN

Jonnu Smith's return from a knee sprain will involve him fighting for playing time in training camp. Given a chance to break out last year following Delanie Walker's season-ending ankle injury, Smith accounted for three touchdowns in 12 games, failing to register 50 yards or more in all but one outing. Walker's expected to return, pushing Smith into a smaller role. Fantasy managers shouldn't have much interest in drafting or rostering him.

Our Latest Stories