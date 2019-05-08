2019 Outlook: Jordan Akins

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Akins, TE, HOU

Second-year tight end Jordan Akins will compete for playing time this preseason with the Texans. The team has rarely used tight ends as focal points, and likely won't call on Akins for help unless decimated by injuries. Still searching for his first NFL touchdown after scoring two in his first preseason game, Akins is worth a bench spot in deep dynasty leagues but not seasonal formats.

