2019 Outlook: Jordan Howard
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Howard, RB, PHI
The Case For: It's rare you can find a 1,000-yard back with double-digit touchdown upside this late in the draft. Especially one on a team as good as the Eagles. Howard should be just as good in Philadelphia as he's been in Chicago, maybe better. And what he's been in Chicago is mostly a must-start running back. ... The Case Against: Howard has not had fewer than 270 touches any season in Chicago. Josh Adams led the Eagles with 127 touches last season. Since Doug Pederson arrived in Philadelphia, no running back has had even 200 touches in this offense. That limits his upside. But what really hurts is the team drafting Miles Sanders, which could eliminate Howard's floor as well. I'd expect him to be a rotational back in 2019.
