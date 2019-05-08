2019 Outlook: Jordan Leggett

2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Leggett, TE, NYJ

Jordan Leggett will compete to be the No. 2 tight end for the Jets this season. His main competition will come from Neal Sterling, Eric Tomlinson and rookie Trevon Wesco as the backup to Chris Herndon. But even if Leggett earns that job, he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Ignore him on Draft Day in all formats.

