2019 Outlook: Jordan Matthews
2019 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Matthews, WR, SF
Jordan Matthews signed with the 49ers this offseason, and he's expected to compete for a reserve role. At best, Matthews could be the slot receiver in San Francisco, but this is a crowded receiving corps with Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin, Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, Richie James, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor, along with George Kittle at tight end. If healthy, Matthews could be the slot receiver, but lower-leg injuries have plagued him for the past three seasons. He looked like a promising Fantasy option with the Eagles in 2014-15 when he combined for 152 catches for 1,869 yards and 16 touchdowns on 231 targets, but he's never come close to that production since. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Matthews isn't worth drafting in most formats.
