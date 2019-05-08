2019 Outlook: Jordan Reed

If Jordan Reed can stay healthy, he could be a standout Fantasy tight end. But been the case for three seasons in a row. After a breakout season in 2015 when he was challenging the likes of Rob Gronkowski to be the No. 1 Fantasy tight end, he's missed 17 games over the past three years. And even though he played 13 games last season, he battled through foot and toe injuries. Coach Jay Gruden said Reed is healthy now, and it would be great if he can play 16 games for the first time in his career. Washington needs him with a receiving corps led by Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn, and Fantasy players would love to get a quality tight end like Reed playing at a high level. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats, and he could be a top-10 tight end by the end of the year.